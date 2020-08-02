Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

PLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Plantronics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plantronics by 597.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

