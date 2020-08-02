Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,010. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Post will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 20.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Post by 72.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Post by 169.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.