Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PCH has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

