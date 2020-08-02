PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 to $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.PQ Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.86 EPS.

PQG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of PQG opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.56 million. Analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

