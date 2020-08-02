Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.12. 8,487,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,513. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $324.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.