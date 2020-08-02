PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. PROS updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to (0.18-0.22) EPS.

PRO stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 2,232,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.51.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,664 shares of company stock worth $350,906. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

