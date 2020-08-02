Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.56. 1,080,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,735. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.