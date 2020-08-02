QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $106.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

QCOM traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.61. 16,770,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,357. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $107.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

