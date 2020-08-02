QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

QCOM traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $105.61. 16,770,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,357. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

