Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,939. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

