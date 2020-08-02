Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Up 28.3% in July

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 2,365,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,873. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.