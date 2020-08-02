Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of RDUS traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 568,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

