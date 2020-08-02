Raymond James Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $490.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $385.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.85.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $439.20. 1,745,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $454.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.30 and its 200 day moving average is $348.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $859,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,794 shares of company stock worth $48,071,718. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

