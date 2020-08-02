Raymond James Raises Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $90.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

RYAAY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. 572,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

