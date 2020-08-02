Raymond James Raises The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) Price Target to $22.00

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 220,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,231. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

