Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,470. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

