RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.134-1.154 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.RealPage also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RP. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,390. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.06.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

