RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-294 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.49 million.RealPage also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.84 EPS.

RP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised RealPage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

RealPage stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. 1,377,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

