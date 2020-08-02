Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $41.58. 2,100,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,830. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $44.75.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $690,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,549 shares of company stock worth $2,276,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Redfin by 73.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 355.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 13.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 163,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $549,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

