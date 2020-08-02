REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDHL. BidaskClub upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,893. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 883.97% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the first quarter worth $50,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the first quarter worth $57,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

