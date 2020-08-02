Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

RWT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $818.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

