Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.57.

RGNX stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 392,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock worth $900,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

