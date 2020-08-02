Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. 307,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.45. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.