Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCKT. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ RCKT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 171.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $12,006,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

