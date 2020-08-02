Rosenblatt Securities Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $130.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,714 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

