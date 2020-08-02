Rosenblatt Securities Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $130.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.88.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $166.18 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.99 and its 200-day moving average is $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,438,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $8,147,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in CME Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after buying an additional 55,453 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

