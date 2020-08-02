Royal Bank of Canada Boosts D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $65.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of D. R. Horton from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.