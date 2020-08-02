Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $212.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $212.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Paypal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 56.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,160 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 38,906.7% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,595 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 135.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,836,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

