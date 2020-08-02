Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. 670,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,576 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,800 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,923,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,179,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,701,000 after acquiring an additional 964,094 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

