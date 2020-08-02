Ryo Currency (RYO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $824.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $245,433.05 and approximately $824.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,115.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.03329650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.75 or 0.02561734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00511584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00769206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00739551 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 22,434,705 coins and its circulating supply is 22,317,393 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

