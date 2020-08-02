SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAFRY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 72,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,423. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

