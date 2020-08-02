Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.45. The company had a trading volume of 268,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,332. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Saia by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Saia by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

