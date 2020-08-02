SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 71,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,947. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

