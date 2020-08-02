Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. Schneider National also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

