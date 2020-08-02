Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. Schneider National also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.
Shares of SNDR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.82.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
