Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. Schneider National also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 1.10-1.25 EPS.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.82.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

