Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. Schneider National also updated its FY 2020
IntraDay guidance to 1.10-1.25 EPS.
Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.82.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
