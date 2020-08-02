Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

SCHL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 226,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $818.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $19,053,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 91,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

