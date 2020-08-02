Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $682.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. The business had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth $163,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.