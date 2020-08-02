Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.16.

SGEN traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.27. 2,346,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.30. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

