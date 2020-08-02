SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 1,605,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.12. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 556,777 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 64.9% during the first quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 1,182,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 465,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $22,499,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 25,758 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

