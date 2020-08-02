Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.74%.

SEM traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $19.04. 1,893,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $849,644.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,361,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

