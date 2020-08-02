Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.73. 473,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.