Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 207.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SENS shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.99.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,142. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

