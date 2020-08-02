Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 763,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 367,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,451. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

