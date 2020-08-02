Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Sharps Compliance worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In related news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $60,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

SMED traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.73. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

