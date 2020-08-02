Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rises By 22.2%

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 359,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Axcella Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 197,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. Research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship bought 3,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $15,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

