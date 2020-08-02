Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Declines By 12.4%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 494,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 83.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

BCPC stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. 297,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

