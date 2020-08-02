Short Interest in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Rises By 8.7%

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BankFinancial stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $7.29. 28,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.55. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BFIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

In other news, insider John G. Manos acquired 6,600 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $52,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,213 shares in the company, valued at $178,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

