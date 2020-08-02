Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Decreases By 12.3%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 940,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 174,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 134.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BANR. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.