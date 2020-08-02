Short Interest in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Drops By 20.4%

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 995,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Blucora by 6.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Blucora by 18.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blucora by 44.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blucora by 200.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Blucora by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.79. 261,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

