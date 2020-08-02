Short Interest in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Increases By 33.7%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ EVOL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,620. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
About Evolving Systems
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.